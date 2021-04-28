Severe Threat, Heavy Rain ends by Morning

Thunderstorms to our southwest may develop into a line as they move our way, if they make it they will have potential to produce severe weather. Any storms in our area will also have the potential to produce heavy rainfall.

Water vapor imagery shows a well-defined upper low trudging eastward from Arizona, it now appears that it will take longer than earlier forecast to get out of our weather picture so we are going to include scattered showers for Sunday.

Futurecast shows heavy thunderstorms rolling through later this evening followed by decreasing activity

Additional rainfall will be heaviest along and east of Highway 75.

Temperatures will be cooler than last night as a cold front passes through.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 60% Rain morning, ending afternoon, breezy and cooler

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy

Sunday: 30% Showers

Monday: Windy and warm

Tuesday: 30% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority