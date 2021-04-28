Severe Threat, Heavy Rain ends by Morning
Still looking Mostly Sunny for Friday
Thunderstorms to our southwest may develop into a line as they move our way, if they make it they will have potential to produce severe weather. Any storms in our area will also have the potential to produce heavy rainfall.
Water vapor imagery shows a well-defined upper low trudging eastward from Arizona, it now appears that it will take longer than earlier forecast to get out of our weather picture so we are going to include scattered showers for Sunday.
Futurecast shows heavy thunderstorms rolling through later this evening followed by decreasing activity
Additional rainfall will be heaviest along and east of Highway 75.
Temperatures will be cooler than last night as a cold front passes through.
Here’s the seven day:
Thursday: 60% Rain morning, ending afternoon, breezy and cooler
Friday: Mostly sunny
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy
Sunday: 30% Showers
Monday: Windy and warm
Tuesday: 30% Thunderstorms
Wednesday: Partly cloudy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority