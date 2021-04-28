Advertisement

Texas High School Softball Playoff Pairings Apr. 28-May 1

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KXII) - Here is a full list of area Texas High School softball first round playoff pairings from April 28th, through May 1st.

Wednesday, April 28:

Trenton vs. Cumby @ Chisum 6:00

Thursday, April 29:

Muenster vs. Chico @ Era 5:00 (Game 1 & 2)

Lindsay vs. Windthorst @ Windthorst 5:00 (Game 1)

Gunter vs. Rains @ Melissa 6:00 (Game 1)

Ector vs. Campbell @ Blue Ridge 6:00

Bells vs. Prairiland @ Prairiland 6:00 (Game 1)

North Lamar vs. Kilgore @ Quitman 6:00 (Game 1)

Sam Rayburn vs. Celeste @ Leonard 6:30

Whitewright vs. Grand Saline @ Community 6:30 (Game 1)

Valley View vs. Grandview @ Little Elm 7:00 (Game 1)

Bonham vs. Edgewood @ Princeton 7:00 (Game 1)

Friday, April 30:

Lindsay vs. Windthorst @ Lindsay 5:00 (Game 2 & 3)

Tom Bean vs. Wolfe City @ Anna 5:30 (Game 1)

Era vs. Archer City @ Era 6:00 (Game 1)

S&S vs. Maypearl @ Little Elm 6:00

Bonham vs. Edgewood @ Princeton 6:00 (Game 2 & 3)

Paris vs. Bullard @ Grand Saline 6:00 (Game 1)

North Lamar vs. Kilgore @ Quitman 6:00 (Game 2 & 3)

Bells vs. Prairiland @ Bells 7:00 (Game 2)

Valley View vs. Grandview @ Little Elm 7:30 (Game 2)

Whitesboro vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff @ Frisco High (Time TBD)

Saturday, May 1:

Tom Bean vs. Wolfe City @ Anna 10:30 (Game 2 & 3)

Paris vs. Bullard @ Grand Saline 12:00 (Game 2 & 3)

Valley View vs. Grandview @ Little Elm 1:00 (Game 3 if needed)

Archer City vs. Era @ Archer City 1:00 (Game 2 & 3)

Muenster vs. Chico @ Era 2:00 (Game 3 if needed)

Whitewright vs. Grand Saline @ Community 3:00 (Game 2 & 3)

Gunter vs. Rains @ Melissa 6:00 (Game 2 & 3)

Bells vs. Prairiland @ Chisum 6:00 (Game 3 if needed)

Whitesboro vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff @ Frisco High (Time TBD)

1st round bye:

Dodd City

