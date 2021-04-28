Texas High School Softball Playoff Pairings Apr. 28-May 1
(KXII) - Here is a full list of area Texas High School softball first round playoff pairings from April 28th, through May 1st.
Wednesday, April 28:
Trenton vs. Cumby @ Chisum 6:00
Thursday, April 29:
Muenster vs. Chico @ Era 5:00 (Game 1 & 2)
Lindsay vs. Windthorst @ Windthorst 5:00 (Game 1)
Gunter vs. Rains @ Melissa 6:00 (Game 1)
Ector vs. Campbell @ Blue Ridge 6:00
Bells vs. Prairiland @ Prairiland 6:00 (Game 1)
North Lamar vs. Kilgore @ Quitman 6:00 (Game 1)
Sam Rayburn vs. Celeste @ Leonard 6:30
Whitewright vs. Grand Saline @ Community 6:30 (Game 1)
Valley View vs. Grandview @ Little Elm 7:00 (Game 1)
Bonham vs. Edgewood @ Princeton 7:00 (Game 1)
Friday, April 30:
Lindsay vs. Windthorst @ Lindsay 5:00 (Game 2 & 3)
Tom Bean vs. Wolfe City @ Anna 5:30 (Game 1)
Era vs. Archer City @ Era 6:00 (Game 1)
S&S vs. Maypearl @ Little Elm 6:00
Bonham vs. Edgewood @ Princeton 6:00 (Game 2 & 3)
Paris vs. Bullard @ Grand Saline 6:00 (Game 1)
North Lamar vs. Kilgore @ Quitman 6:00 (Game 2 & 3)
Bells vs. Prairiland @ Bells 7:00 (Game 2)
Valley View vs. Grandview @ Little Elm 7:30 (Game 2)
Whitesboro vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff @ Frisco High (Time TBD)
Saturday, May 1:
Tom Bean vs. Wolfe City @ Anna 10:30 (Game 2 & 3)
Paris vs. Bullard @ Grand Saline 12:00 (Game 2 & 3)
Valley View vs. Grandview @ Little Elm 1:00 (Game 3 if needed)
Archer City vs. Era @ Archer City 1:00 (Game 2 & 3)
Muenster vs. Chico @ Era 2:00 (Game 3 if needed)
Whitewright vs. Grand Saline @ Community 3:00 (Game 2 & 3)
Gunter vs. Rains @ Melissa 6:00 (Game 2 & 3)
Bells vs. Prairiland @ Chisum 6:00 (Game 3 if needed)
Whitesboro vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff @ Frisco High (Time TBD)
1st round bye:
Dodd City
