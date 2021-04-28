Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A tornado reportedly touched down overnight near Pauls Valley.

The National Weather Service said it happened four miles east of the town with a path at least a mile long north of County Road 1570.

Several large trees and power lines were toppled by the storm.

According to KWTV, four large barns were destroyed at east County Road 1590 and North County Road 3280.

Officials said that tin and debris was scattered for several acres just north of where the tornado reportedly touched down.

