Whitesboro rolls into softball playoffs following district title

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Lady Cats will open post-season play on Friday when they take on Dallas Life Oak Cliff in Frisco.

Whitesboro is coming off a district championship season. The quick climb to elite softball has been a great accomplishment considering this team was winless three years ago. Haley Colwell has brought winning softball to Whitesboro and this team is ready to try and make a run.

“Freshman year it was an eye opener for sure,” infielder Elly Harper said. “We knew that if we wanted to get to where we are now, we were going to have to work really hard and push ourselves every practice.”

“I’m really confident. I think we have a really good chance of going deep into the playoffs,” pitcher Karley Wolf said. “With the way we are now, we are really fighting through anything that could go wrong and we are propelling right now.”

“Getting a district championship was definitely something that we were pushing for,” head coach Haley Colwell said. “We worked extremely hard to get here. My kids deserve it, they deserve to be here. They are going to go out and bust their tail to be the best team we can be going straight into playoffs.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.