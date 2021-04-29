A Few Weekend Showers, not a Washout

The recent heavy rainfall is feeding into Lake Texoma it has started to rise and it should go up at least two feet, possibly as much as four feet, by Sunday.

It’s a breezy night ahead with winds of 10 to 20 mph out of the north, occasional light showers will continue with a weak over-running flow.

Water vapor imagery shows a very slow-moving upper low still anchored to the west of EL Paso, it is detaching form the jet stream and as such will poke its way east. The feature will keep some chance of rain in our skies but not a high chance since it will be tracking about 150 miles south of us.

Futurecast suggests that occasional showers will take place over the weekend with most of them on Sunday, not a wash out but be weather aware.

Morning lows for Friday will mostly be in the 50s.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 20% Showers

Saturday: 30%n Showers, mainly late in the day

Sunday: 40% Showers

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: 40% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: 30% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority