City of Achille deals with flooding, pump problems in storm

By Emily Tabar
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ACHILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Storms on the other side of the Red River caused chaos for the city of Achille’s water department.

Last night they found a sewer pump had been backed up from debris from the storms. The water department and emergency management worked all night to get the pump pulled before home toilets and showers backed up.

Meanwhile 2 Achille homes flooded from rain water during the tornado watch.

Water superintendent, Aaron Armstrong says it was an unexpected night.

”Last night was intense for sure for us. We’re a very small crew, but luckily everybody came out and did their part. We started about 8 yesterday and by the time I could get in there and everything it was getting pretty late,” said Armstrong.

Emergency management says there was no damage caused by the sewer pump, and no major damage to the 2 homes flooded by rain water.

