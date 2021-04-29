Advertisement

Lightning strikes house, catches fire in Van Alstyne

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A house in Grayson County caught fire during Wednesday night’s storms, after it was hit by lightning.

Several fire agencies were toned out to a home in the 700 block of Belmont Avenue, near Co Road 3356 in Van Alstyne at around 10:30 p.m.

Fire fighters say everyone, including the family pets made it out of the home safely.

Investigators say that the type of installation used in the home made putting the fire out difficult, but agencies were able to extinguish the flames within thirty minutes.

The house has fire damage to the roof, attic and ceilings, along with major water damage inside.

Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda confirmed with News 12 that the cause of the fire was lightning, but it is an ongoing investigation.

