Oklahoma School for the Deaf students win national robotics championship

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Two students with the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur took home the top prize in a national robotics competition.

“In the competition, it would drive over and it would pick it up and put it in the place where it would count as a point,” said Russell Fewel, an OSD student member of the championship winning team.

Fewel and his 12-year-old partner, Jarven Reininger earned the most points during a virtual robotics competition, the VEX IQ Challenge for deaf and hard of hearing team.

Their coach, Kym Vance said their hard work led them to secure a national championship.

“I was extremely proud, I was just as excited as they were when waiting for the score to be finalized,” said Vance.

She said the boy spent hours working on the robot after school and even on the weekends.

Fewel said he and Reininger even faced a shortened time frame to build and program their robot because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“That’s whenever the robot session was going on, so we only had three or four weeks to build this,” said Fewel.

Reininger said other students are wanting to join next school year and be part of the OSD robotics team.

“If you study hard and start from the bottom, you can get to the top,” said Reininger.

Vance said their win quickly spread around Sulphur and beyond.

“It’s wonderful for the deaf and hard of hearing community out there that they see the positive things that are happening here at the school,” said Vance.

