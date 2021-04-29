Uncle of Wilson toddler pleads not guilty to child abuse

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The father and uncle accused in the case of a three-year-old Wilson boy’s death will both be returning to court this summer.

The boy’s aunt, uncle, and father all faced charges for his death.

Aunt Shannon Smith pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter last week and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

At his plea hearing on April 26th, father James Daren Smith asked for a continuance. His next court date will be July 19th. James Daren Smith is charged with murdering his son.

Uncle Frank Smith Jr. pleaded not guilty to child abuse on April 27th. His trial is set for May 3rd.

