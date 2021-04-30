Couple recovering a year later from home invasion assault

SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - A year and a half later a Sherwood Shores couple is still recovering after a home invader beat them and left them for dead. The suspect pled guilty last week and is awaiting sentencing.

Robert and Jenny Faulkner are in much better shape than after the attack, but they both still deal with the lasting physical and mental trauma and say life is not the same.

“He’s gonna hurt or kill somebody else because that’s just the type of person he is, he’s just mean,” said Robert.

The Faulkner’s have lived in Sherwood Shores for nearly 30 years. They know most people in the area, but they didn’t know Delbert Perdue.

“Everybody else around here that has seen him or knows him says the same thing about him, he’s just mean, he’s just a mean person,” said Robert.

The morning of December 27th, 2019 Perdue forced his way into the Faulkner home and attacked them.

“It destroyed my hearing and sight in one eye,” said Robert.

“I still have a whole lot of pain. They did surgery on my shoulder but they couldn’t fix it,” said Jenny.

Robert spent 25 days in the hospital and says he’s lucky to be alive. But the physical toll this took on him keeps him from doing everything he used to do.

Robert Faulkner spent 25 days in the hospital and says he’s lucky to be alive. (KXII)

“I can’t get out and go take my grandkids around or play with them like I did. It’s a lot of things I can’t do that I could do before,” said Robert.

“It’s age, when you get broke up at this age it’s hard to heal,” said Jenny.

They worry that Perdue won’t get the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and come back to hurt them again.

60 year old Delbert Perdue took a plea deal with a sentence cap of 40 years. He will be sentenced in June. (KXII)

“I don’t feel secure like I used to, and like my husband said I lock the doors all day long. If anybody comes to the door I just rarely answer it, I’ll go looking for him trying to find out where he’s at. It’s just crazy how something like that will make you feel,” said Jenny.

“I would love to see the judge take steps to keep him where he can’t do that to someone else,” said Robert.

60 year old Delbert Perdue took a plea deal and pled guilty to 2 counts of felony injury to an elderly person with a sentence cap of 40 years. He will face a judge for sentencing in June.

