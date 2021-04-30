Skip to content
News
Weather
COVID-19 Map
Texoma Local
Livestream
Search
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
4 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Gunter-Rains Softball Highlights
By
KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Gunter-Rains Softball Highlights
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Denison crash injures 1
Two wanted for questioning in Lamar Co. double homicide captured
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley
Springer school bus caught on video failing to stop at railroad track
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC
Latest News
Nabors steps down at Tishomingo
Pottsboro’s Lipscomb signs with Ouachita Baptist
Van Alstyne duo sign to play at the next level
Howe’s Campbell signs with Houghton College