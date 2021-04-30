Howe’s Campbell signs with Houghton College

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Howe basketball star Noah Campbell is headed to play at the next level, signing with Houghton College in New York. Campbell was a consistent part of the Bulldogs basketball team, and he says this is like a dream come true.

“It’s a big step. I just really wanted the opportunity to go play somewhere,” said Campbell. “It’s been my dream since I was little. Taking that new step is pretty big for me.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.