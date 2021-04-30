Justice seems closer than ever to Molly Miller’s family

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Friday, April 30th would have been Molly Miller’s 25th birthday.

She disappeared seven years ago after a car chase in Wilson. Friday was her first birthday since being declared legally dead in January.

Paula Fielder said the 25th birthday of her missing cousin has been harder than usual.

“I don’t know if it’s because we haven’t found her yet, or we feel like we’re getting very close,” Fielder said. “I don’t know, but I do feel like answers will come.”

Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared in July 2013 after a car chase with police.

Courts prosecuted the third person in the car, James Conn Nipp, for the chase, but no one was ever charged for the disappearances.

“There have been some in law enforcement that have definitely failed our family,” Fielder said. “Joe Russel, the sheriff of Love County at that time most definitely failed our family.”

Fielder said Molly’s disappearance wasn’t taken seriously from the start.

“They were like ‘Well, we know of her, she might have ran away,’ and didn’t take it seriously in the hours that were crucial, crucial to getting her home,” Fielder said. “We could have gotten her home alive. But because this was not taken seriously, we’re going to bring her home, but we’re going to lay her to rest.”

The McGirt ruling will allow the case to be revisited by fresh eyes.

“Molly being Native American, they’ll be able to prosecute through the Federal courts,” Fielder said. “Which is really, for us, it’s a plus.”

She said even if it seems like things are quiet, Molly’s family is still working to give her justice.

“Things have not stopped. Things are quiet. Sometimes we just gotta back off and let God do his thing,” Fielder said. “Even if we do not find her. But that’s not going to be the case, we’ll find her. It’s just going to be a matter of time.”

