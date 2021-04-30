Pontotoc County fire departments rescue stranded people near Allen Wednesday

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters with Ada and Allen fire departments answered a call for help when a man and woman got stranded on State Highway 48 south of Allen.

“People aren’t aware of the dangers of these rising waters,” said Brandon Gibney, Ada Fire captain. “They need to be aware of not getting their vehicles in rising waters and need to go around them and take alternative routes,”

Captain Gibney said he was there and said it happened around 6 p.m. near Citra Cemetery.

He said the pair was driving home when they drove through water from an overflowed creek, resulting in their jeep to be submerged.

“It’s pretty cliché, just turn around and don’t drown. You can’t get your vehicle in that water, you don’t know if the roadway is still intact or how fast the water is moving,” said Gibney.

He said the man and woman were out of the car by the time they arrived on scene.

One was on their car’s roof and the other got swept by the current, but managed to grab a hold of a barbed wire fence.

“At the time of the incident it was slow moving water. So, they were able to sustain their placement,” said Gibney.

He said the fire departments even got help by an electric company working nearby. They lent the Ada Fire Department their boat to rescue the stranded couple.

“Our guys did a great job yesterday, they put themselves in harm’s way for these people and they were happy to do so and they did a great job.” said Gibney.

