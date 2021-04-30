Advertisement

Pottsboro’s Lipscomb signs with Ouachita Baptist

By KXII Staff
Apr. 29, 2021
Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - Former A+ Athlete Jackson Lipscomb will make the trip to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to play his college baseball at Ouachita Baptist.

Lipscomb has played a crucial role in a number of sports at Pottsboro, and says his time in a Cardinals uniform set him up for this moment.

“Just the hard work and the culture here really showed when I visited Ouachita,” said Lipscomb. “I have been around that my whole life. The athletic program here, just really prepared me to go there, and be a part of it.”

