Pottsboro’s Lipscomb signs with Ouachita Baptist

Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - Former A+ Athlete Jackson Lipscomb will make the trip to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to play his college baseball at Ouachita Baptist.

Lipscomb has played a crucial role in a number of sports at Pottsboro, and says his time in a Cardinals uniform set him up for this moment.

“Just the hard work and the culture here really showed when I visited Ouachita,” said Lipscomb. “I have been around that my whole life. The athletic program here, just really prepared me to go there, and be a part of it.”

