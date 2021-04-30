Advertisement

Rain chances this weekend

Rain winds down by late Sunday morning
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
We’ll have a Weather Aware for weekend showers, severe weather is unlikely but beware as always of lightning!

Here’s what’s happening: water vapor imagery shows a slow-moving upper low near El Paso that will track to our south this weekend, taking the heavy rain south of us from Dallas down to Austin. However, we will be close enough to the system to pick up some precipitation especially Saturday afternoon through early Sunday.

Futurecast shows occasional showers over the weekend no severe weather, rain ends during the day Sunday and we’ll probably get some sunshine in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be rather low, less than a half inch, for most areas, so basically a nuisance rain for the most part.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  30% Rain morning, 60% afternoon

Saturday night: 80% Showers/storms, no severe weather

Sunday: 40% Showers morning, some sunshine possible in the afternoon

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 30% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

