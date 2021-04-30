Rain chances this weekend
Rain winds down by late Sunday morning
We’ll have a Weather Aware for weekend showers, severe weather is unlikely but beware as always of lightning!
Here’s what’s happening: water vapor imagery shows a slow-moving upper low near El Paso that will track to our south this weekend, taking the heavy rain south of us from Dallas down to Austin. However, we will be close enough to the system to pick up some precipitation especially Saturday afternoon through early Sunday.
Futurecast shows occasional showers over the weekend no severe weather, rain ends during the day Sunday and we’ll probably get some sunshine in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be rather low, less than a half inch, for most areas, so basically a nuisance rain for the most part.
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: 30% Rain morning, 60% afternoon
Saturday night: 80% Showers/storms, no severe weather
Sunday: 40% Showers morning, some sunshine possible in the afternoon
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy
Tuesday: 30% Thunderstorms
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Mostly sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority