Rise in water levels from storm flood rivers in Oklahoma

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - When the storm hit Tishomingo Wednesday David Walker said visibility was minimal and roads had standing water on them.

“I had to pull over coming home from work it was raining so hard,” Walker said. “Our construction crews had their equipment go under water.”

Walker said his parents drove over the Washita Bridge Thursday and “water was up to the bottom of it.”

The bridge stands a good 30 feet above the water.

Justin Parks lives in Ravia, he said he saw water there rise five to ten feet in a matter of hours because of the rain.

“That’s all the town’s been talking about the past two days is when’s it going to crest and can you get on it,” Parks said. “It’s bringing all kinds of dead animals and trash up to the banks.”

Parks said when the water rises and crests over the banks of the river it makes for prime fishing because the food stuck on the bottom of the river starts to flow down stream and up on to the sides of the river.

But for anyone thinking about going in when the water rises so rapidly, and the current picks up he said they should think twice.

“When you can see trees the size of buses floating in here that tells you how much it can push,” Parks said.

But he said it should recede in a matter of days, weather permitting.

““If lake Texoma was full, if it was flooded and full this thing would stay up. But once it starts going back down they start coming back out and they’ll go back out in there,” Parks said.

