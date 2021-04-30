Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Snake Bites

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC
Drone flying over Jeff Lowe’s property leaves neighbor’s son injured
James and Carylon Elrod
Two wanted for questioning in Lamar Co. double homicide captured
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Durant Emergency Management closes the only city safe place, and say they're straying from...
Durant Emergency Management closes public storm shelter

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Snake Bites
TMC Medical Minutes-Allergy Eyes
TMC Medical Minutes-Allergy Eyes
TMC Medical Minutes-Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery