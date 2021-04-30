Advertisement

Van Alstyne duo sign to play at the next level

Published: Apr. 29, 2021
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - There was a pair of Signings in Van Alstyne Thursday. Nate Henley played a big part in the basketball team’s big season, he will play his college hoops at Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

Softball standout Tinsley Love is headed to Northeast Texas Community College to play softball. She led the Lady Panthers to the playoffs this year.

Both are ready for the next step.

“We went really far in the playoffs every year, that gave me experience in pressure situations,” said Henley. “I think that really prepared me for the next level.”

“I love the coach, I love the girls. I know half the girls, I played travel ball with them,” said Love. “It just seemed like a perfect fit. it feels like home.”

