Couple arrested in connection to Lamar Co. double murder

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A couple has been arrested for their roles in a double murder and car theft that happened in Lamar County.

James Elrod III, 44, and Carolyn Elrod, 39, are in McCurtain County Jail accused of murdering Ronald Hostetler and Cassie Mullins-Head.

A family member of Hostetler said he had gone out that day and bought a car for Mullins-Head, who they said was his girlfriend, on Sunday. Upon returning to their home in Lamar County, Mullins-Head was dead.

Curtis Wideman who lives across the street from Hostetler and Mullins-Head called it a “scary situation.”

“We’ve got to be more vigilant and watch out for each other,” Wideman said.

The family member described Ronald Hostetler as a person who found the good in everyone and described the Elrod’s as “always no good.”

James and Carolyn Elrod had outstanding warrants for their arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Investigators say the Elrods stole the vehicle from Hostetler and Mullins-Head’s home in Lamar County.

McCurtain county Sheriff’s Deputies and OSBI agents tracked the Elrod’s and the stolen vehicle to a camper in Hayworth, Okla. where they were arrested.

The sheriff’s office says investigation is still ongoing and the Elrod’s will be extradited back to Lamar County from McCurtain County on Monday unless they contest the extradition.

