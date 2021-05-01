Advertisement

Gunter’s Brewer signs with Concordia-Wisconsin

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter football standout Mitchell Brewer signed to play his college football at Concordia-Wisonsin. Brewer had quite the career for the Tigers, he only lost three games his entire career, and always seems to come up big in the big moments. He likes the cold, and he’s going to bring big things to that program.

“It’s a great feeling. The coaches have prepared me my whole high school career,” said Brewer. “To come out and get recognized and to get to play at the next level is just exciting for me.”

