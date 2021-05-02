Developments coming to Whitesboro corner

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The southeastern corner of HWY 377 and 82 in Whitesboro is getting a makeover.

7-11, along with three new pads- which will be announced later -has already started construction as a part of Center Point’s redevelopment project.

The 7-11 will be Texoma’s first 7-11 new concept store, with a self-serve novelty beverage station, fresh baked goods, and mobile check out technology.

“This is actually the first 7-11 that has been done in Grayson County in quite a while! It’s going to be one of their new concept stores,” said Vice President of CenterPoint Commercial Bill Wastoskie.

“It also gave Pizza Hut an opportunity to reposition in the market and with COVID, drive-thru and pick-up are so important, it’s allowed them to get a convenience window for their stores, and they’ve already seen an uptake in sales,” Wastoskie said.

Wastoskie says the corner is a great location for business.

“We’re redeveloping, which puts 7-11 on the hard corner and then we have four other adjacent pad sites, which were marketing, and I’ve got another pad on the corner which was signed by a national tenant, and another national tenant signed their LLC on Friday,” Wastoskie said.

He says the new tenants are nationally recognized and will be announced in the near future.

