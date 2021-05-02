Advertisement

Sherman man arrested by federal agents for child pornography

Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers and Department of Homeland Security helped deputies arrest a Grayson County man for child pornography.

Dylan Shane Michael Thomas was arrested at his home in Sherman on Thursday, after deputies obtained an arrest warrant the day before.

Investigators say during their search of Thomas’ home, they found several electronic devices.

Thomas was arrested on five counts of possession or promotion of child pornography.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardmore Police is investigating a dispensary robbery where a suspect was shot dead on scene.
Suspect in Ardmore dispensary robbery shot dead
Justice seems closer than ever to Molly Miller’s family
Election Results
Texas City & School Election Results
Drone flying over Jeff Lowe’s property leaves neighbor’s son injured
James Elrod III, 44, and Carolyn Elrod, 39, were found by law enforcement in a camper in...
Couple arrested in connection to Lamar Co. double murder

Latest News

Developments coming to Whitesboro corner
Developments coming to Whitesboro corner
Two arrested in Wilson for transporting 45 pounds of illegal marijuana
A Wilson mother celebrated her late son’s fourth birthday with family and friends by releasing...
Wilson mother holds a balloon release on her late son’s fourth birthday
A Wilson mother celebrated her late son’s fourth birthday with family and friends by releasing...
Wilson mother holds a balloon release on her late son’s fourth birthday