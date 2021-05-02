Sherman man arrested by federal agents for child pornography

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers and Department of Homeland Security helped deputies arrest a Grayson County man for child pornography.

Dylan Shane Michael Thomas was arrested at his home in Sherman on Thursday, after deputies obtained an arrest warrant the day before.

Investigators say during their search of Thomas’ home, they found several electronic devices.

Thomas was arrested on five counts of possession or promotion of child pornography.

