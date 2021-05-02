Advertisement

Two arrested in Wilson for transporting 45 pounds of illegal marijuana

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A traffic stop in Wilson Friday night led to the arrest of two men, 52-year-old Guo Gui Yang and 27-year-old Jia Bao Zhou.

Wilson Police chief said Yang and Zhou were arrested on U.S. Highway 70 west for trafficking and transporting drugs without a permit.

Chief Coley said an officer pulled them over because the vehicle had defective light above it’s license plate.

During the stop, the officer smelled and found 45 pounds of marijuana and $9,000 in the vehicle.

Yang and Zhou are in the Carter County Jail.

Developments coming to Whitesboro corner
Wilson mother holds a balloon release on her late son’s fourth birthday
