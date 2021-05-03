Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas boy believed to be in danger

Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36
Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36(Texas DPS)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police overnight issued an Amber Alert for Wyatt Crowley, a four-year-old boy abducted and believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Crowley is about three feet tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt.

Police are looking for Joshua Crowley, 36, in connection to the child’s abduction.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red bandana on his beck, and a black, baggy t-shirt.

He is driving a black, 2011 Mazda MZ3 with Texas license plate 737763C.

If you have any information on the child’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Austin Police Department at 737-228-2414.

