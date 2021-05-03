OSSAA Slow-Pitch State Tournament Pairings

Okla. (KXII) - Here is a list of Texoma pairings for the OSSAA Slow-Pitch state tournament. All of the following are state quartefinal games that will take place Tuesday at The Ball Fields at Firelake in Shawnee. The State championship games will be held at Hall of Fame stadium on Wednesday.

5A:

Broken Bow vs. Perkins-Tryon - Tuesday 2:30

Sulphur vs. Cushing - Tuesday 11:30

Kingston vs. Tecumseh - Tuesday 10:00

4A:

Latta vs. Kellyville - Tuesday 1:00

Silo vs. Pocola - Tuesday 11:30

3A:

Tushka vs. Morrison - Tuesday 11:30

Caddo vs. Hydro Eakly - Tuesday 10:00

Calera vs. Ripley - Tuesday 1:00

2A:

Rattan vs. Shattuck - Tuesday 2:30

Bennington vs. Canute - Tuesday 10:00

Class A:

Tupelo vs. Red Oak - Tuesday 1:00

Caney vs. Whitesboro - Tuesday 11:30

