Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

‘DWI Dude’ attorney sentenced for scamming drug traffickers

(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) - A Texas lawyer known as the “DWI Dude” has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for falsely promising Colombian drug traffickers he’d get their charges reduced in exchange for cash.

Sixty-five-year-old Jamie Balagia was sentenced Monday to 188 months in federal prison.

He was convicted in 2019 of charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say Balagia conspired with a private investigator in Florida and an attorney in Colombia to scam drug traffickers into paying “attorney fees” to get their charges reduced or dismissed.

No government officials were involved in the scheme.

Balagia’s attorney had sought probation for his client, who has maintained his innocence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple announced they’re investing $410 million in tech manufacturing facilities across the...
Apple announces additional investment in Sherman tech facility
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday
A Whitesboro family is now putting up cameras at their house after their teenager’s car was...
Facebook post helps Whitesboro family get stolen SUV back
Lamar County Democratic Party Chair staying after his resignation was denied after calling...
Resignation for Lamar County Democratic Party Chair denied
One inmate was taken to the hospital and dozens had to be removed from their cell after the...
Inmates set fire at Bryan County Jail

Latest News

Texas Republicans pushing abortion ban after 6 weeks
Texas Senate advances bill allowing handguns without license
Congressman Fallon announces to the House resolution after Lamar County Democratic Party denies...
Congressman condemns Texas Democratic Party over social media post
Different factors determine when, how Grayson Co. cities deploy emergency alerts.
Different factors determine when, how Grayson Co. cities deploy emergency signals
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday