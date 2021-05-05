Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Ardmore mayors, city commissioners sworn in on Monday

(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two new Ardmore city commissioners and a new mayor and vice mayor were sworn in to city service on Monday.

John Credle was elected to represent Northeast Ardmore and David Plesher was elected for Southwest Ardmore in April.

Both Plesher and Credle had family supporting them at the ceremony.

“It was absolutely wonderful,” Credle said. “It was great just having my 89-year-old mom there and my wife holding the Bible as the judge swore me in. After we were done, my mom just said ‘Your dad would be so proud.’”

“I was happy to have my wife and my daughter there,” Plesher said. “It was exciting for probably the two of us.”

The city also honored former commissioner John Moore for 26 years of service at the meeting..

“John’s been on the commission longer than I’ve been in Ardmore,” Plesher said. “You know he was the mayor when I first came here.”

Both commissioners said they’re excited to jump into their roles.

“The first meeting was pretty routine,” Plesher said. “we just had about four or five items that we needed to get approval for for departments at the city.”

“We’re still learning. Making motions and things like that. We’re still learning the process,” Credle said. “I did know what was on the agenda so I researched it beforehand so I’d be knowledgeable about it.”

Plesher said if you have an issue with the town, call your commissioner.

“Your commissioner will work with the city to try and get those issues resolved,” Plesher said. “That’s probably our main function. I already got a pothole filled!”

A new mayor and vice mayor were also sworn in on Monday. For the first time in Ardmore’s history, both seats are held by women.

“Just them sitting in those seats was just a wonderful moment,” Credle said.

We reached out to new mayor Beth Glasgow, but didn’t hear back.

