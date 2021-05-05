Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Are Biden’s COVID vaccination goals doable?

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 106 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the average daily pace of vaccinations is slowing.

In spite of that, President Joe Biden wants to see 70% of adult Americans with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

He’s also focusing on three areas to increase overall vaccination rates.

The first area is focused on vaccinating kids 12 to 15 years old, once there’s an approved vaccine for them.

“Not only do we want to get it done in time for school, we want to get it done in time so kids can really enjoy their summertime activities without having to worry, without having to wear masks,” White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said.

Vaccine advisers have scheduled an emergency meeting for May 12 as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviews the Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 15 age range.

The second focus is making it easier to get vaccinated, which means getting away from mass vaccination sites.

The third focus is overcoming vaccine hesitancy by getting the word out and changing the narrative.

The administration’s aims may be ambitious, but the White House says there’s no Plan B.

“I think we’re going to be able to do it. I mean, it’s a challenging goal, but I think it’s a doable goal,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple announced they’re investing $410 million in tech manufacturing facilities across the...
Apple announces additional investment in Sherman tech facility
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday
A Whitesboro family is now putting up cameras at their house after their teenager’s car was...
Facebook post helps Whitesboro family get stolen SUV back
Lamar County Democratic Party Chair staying after his resignation was denied after calling...
Resignation for Lamar County Democratic Party Chair denied
One inmate was taken to the hospital and dozens had to be removed from their cell after the...
Inmates set fire at Bryan County Jail

Latest News

Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks at a Change of Command ceremony for the U.S Indo-Pacific Command,...
US sends more warplanes to protect pullout from Afghanistan
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden pushes for his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
COVID: Turning the corner with fewer cases
A Tennessee lawmaker's explanation about the "3/5th Compromise" is drawing attacks. (Source:...
Tenn. lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery
A Tennessee lawmaker's explanation about the "3/5th Compromise" is drawing attacks. (Source:...
Tenn. lawmaker suggest '3/5 compromise' helped end slavery