Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Awning helps save boy with Down syndrome in fall from 5th-floor window

By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome is recovering in a New York hospital after he fell five stories out of his family’s apartment window, hitting a store awning before the ground.

Surveillance video from a store in the Bronx shows 3-year-old Jose Garcia seconds after he fell Monday around 1 p.m. Passersby immediately jump in to help him and call 911. The boy’s horrified aunt, who was home at the time, later runs over, covering her face with her hands.

According to his family, Jose, who has Down syndrome, removed cardboard flaps that surrounded the air conditioner in the window of their apartment. He then fell, hitting a store awning on the way down.

Jose Garcia, a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome, is expected to make a full recovery after...
Jose Garcia, a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome, is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a broken femur in a fall from his family’s fifth-floor apartment window.(Source: Garcia Family, WCBS via CNN)

Mia Jimenez, Jose’s sister, says the little boy suffered a broken femur. He underwent surgery and is going to be OK but could be in the hospital for at least a month.

The store owner whose awning softened Jose’s landing says this was a gut-wrenching experience.

“To see something like this, it’s very painful. It’s hard to look at,” he said. “He’s too young to be going through something like this, but let’s make this a lesson to those who have children and live in apartments.”

The family has since put up a guard over the window. Experts urge parents to make sure window guards are properly installed and to keep furniture away from windows.

No one is being charged with criminality in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple announced they’re investing $410 million in tech manufacturing facilities across the...
Apple announces additional investment in Sherman tech facility
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday
A Whitesboro family is now putting up cameras at their house after their teenager’s car was...
Facebook post helps Whitesboro family get stolen SUV back
Lamar County Democratic Party Chair staying after his resignation was denied after calling...
Resignation for Lamar County Democratic Party Chair denied
One inmate was taken to the hospital and dozens had to be removed from their cell after the...
Inmates set fire at Bryan County Jail

Latest News

Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks at a Change of Command ceremony for the U.S Indo-Pacific Command,...
US sends more warplanes to protect pullout from Afghanistan
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden pushes for his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
COVID: Turning the corner with fewer cases
A Tennessee lawmaker's explanation about the "3/5th Compromise" is drawing attacks. (Source:...
Tenn. lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery
A Tennessee lawmaker's explanation about the "3/5th Compromise" is drawing attacks. (Source:...
Tenn. lawmaker suggest '3/5 compromise' helped end slavery