Boys & Girls Club receive special donation for memorial field

Childhood coaches of Kevin and Kyle Crick donate to multipurpose field in memory of Kevin.
By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Boys & Girls Club of Sherman received a special donation today for their Kevin Crick memorial multipurpose field.

Bill Brown and Monte Walker coached the Boys and Girls club football team when Kevin and Kyle Crick were members.

They say they were some of the boys’ first coaches, and the Cricks were like sons to them.

Kyle is now a pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kevin died in 2019 after a fall while on vacation.

To honor Kevin, Kyle and his mother Twila are raising money to build the field.

When the men heard about the field and the club’s plans to open it to the community, they knew it was something they wanted to be part of.

“There is gonna come a day where there’s gonna be a professional athlete that started right over here in this field when it’s finished. And at some point that will happen, and to know that we had a small contribution in helping make that happen is pretty important and pretty special,” said Walker.

This donation puts their fundraising total at $73,500.

Construction for the multipurpose field began earlier this month.

