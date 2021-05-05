Fire destroys Durant house
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Tuesday Durant fire crews fought flames in a house on Chuckawa street.
They were called for a structure fire a little after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
It took them around an hour and a half to get the fire under control.
A single mother lived there with her child. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
The fire marshal is investigating a cause.
