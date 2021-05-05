Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People in the U.S. can now text to find locations in their area that are offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

The White House COVID response team discussed the initiative in its briefing Tuesday. People can text their zip code to GetVax - 438829 - and receive back three locations near them with vaccines in stock.

“We’re going to make it as easy as possible for every American to get a vaccine,” said Andy Slavitt, White House senior advisor for the COVID Response Team

For the information in Spanish, text Vacuna - 822862.

More than 578,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that nearly 148 million people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with over 106 million fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden set the goal of delivering at least one shot to 70% of all adults in the U.S. by July 4.

For more information, go to Vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple announced they’re investing $410 million in tech manufacturing facilities across the...
Apple announces additional investment in Sherman tech facility
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday
A Whitesboro family is now putting up cameras at their house after their teenager’s car was...
Facebook post helps Whitesboro family get stolen SUV back
Lamar County Democratic Party Chair staying after his resignation was denied after calling...
Resignation for Lamar County Democratic Party Chair denied
One inmate was taken to the hospital and dozens had to be removed from their cell after the...
Inmates set fire at Bryan County Jail

Latest News

Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks at a Change of Command ceremony for the U.S Indo-Pacific Command,...
US sends more warplanes to protect pullout from Afghanistan
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden pushes for his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
COVID: Turning the corner with fewer cases
A Tennessee lawmaker's explanation about the "3/5th Compromise" is drawing attacks. (Source:...
Tenn. lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery
A Tennessee lawmaker's explanation about the "3/5th Compromise" is drawing attacks. (Source:...
Tenn. lawmaker suggest '3/5 compromise' helped end slavery