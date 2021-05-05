Morning Showers/Afternoon Sunshine
Back to Sunshine for Thursday/Friday
A weak short wave and cool front moving across Texoma this morning have squeezed out a few showers and clouds. The front will chase away the clouds allowing for sunny afternoon skies and mild temps. High pressure will build across the area giving us a nice Friday. Saturday will be dry but very windy. A cold front and a developing upper level system will move in and stall over Texoma late Sunday into early Wednesday allowing for rain and thunderstorms.
Forecast:
Today, clearing, high 79, N. 5-10
Tonight, mostly clear, low 54, N. 3-6
Friday, sunny, high near 80, SE 10-20
Saturday, mostly sunny and very windy, S. 25-35, 62/84
Sunday, partly cloudy, 30% showers/t-storms late, S/N 10-20, 68/79
Monday, partly cloudy, 30% showers/t-storms, NE 5-15, 55/68
Tuesday, mostly cloudy, 60% showers/t-storms, E. 10-20, 56/69
Wednesday, partly cloudy, 30% early showers, SE 10-15, 55/72
Tom Miller
Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority