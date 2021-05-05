Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Morning Showers/Afternoon Sunshine

Back to Sunshine for Thursday/Friday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Tom Miller
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
A weak short wave and cool front moving across Texoma this morning have squeezed out a few showers and clouds. The front will chase away the clouds allowing for sunny afternoon skies and mild temps. High pressure will build across the area giving us a nice Friday. Saturday will be dry but very windy. A cold front and a developing upper level system will move in and stall over Texoma late Sunday into early Wednesday allowing for rain and thunderstorms.

Forecast:

Today, clearing, high 79, N. 5-10

Tonight, mostly clear, low 54, N. 3-6

Friday, sunny, high near 80, SE 10-20

Saturday, mostly sunny and very windy, S. 25-35, 62/84

Sunday, partly cloudy, 30% showers/t-storms late, S/N 10-20, 68/79

Monday, partly cloudy, 30% showers/t-storms, NE 5-15, 55/68

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, 60% showers/t-storms, E. 10-20, 56/69

Wednesday, partly cloudy, 30% early showers, SE 10-15, 55/72

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

