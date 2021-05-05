Facebook post helps Whitesboro family get stolen SUV back

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Whitesboro family is now putting up cameras at their house after their teenager’s car was stolen right off the driveway.

The car was found and returned, but police say it was the power of social media and a stranger who helped them track it down.

Jessica Quinn says Monday morning, her 16-year-old son’s car was missing from right in front of their house.

The night before, he left the car unlocked, with the keys inside and it had been stolen.

After reporting it to police, Quinn took to Facebook, to see if anyone in town had seen the car but they had no idea what would happen next.

“As we drove by, and I said that’s odd that the vehicle is there,” said Josh Frith.

Josh Frith had just picked up his son from school that evening, and was driving on County Road 244 in Cooke County, when he drove past a car that had been backed into a fence.

“After driving some more, I remembered a post that I had seen on Facebook, that vehicle looks similar to that post” Frith said.

It was the same black 2-door Explorer that had been reported stolen out of Whitesboro in Grayson County, about 10 miles away, and about nine hours after Jessica Quinn posted it to Facebook.

“I was blown away by it,” Quinn said. “And the fact that it worked- I mean so many people were looking, and the right person saw it.”

“Don’t think it won’t happen to you- because the one time it does, it could end a lot differently than it did for me. I was very lucky, but in a different situation, you may never see the car again,” said 16-year-old Bralyn Quinn.

Whitesboro Police Chief Scott Taylor says it was social media that helped someone miles away locate the car.

“It was really beneficial in this case, because it had been shared so much, that one person who had seen the post knew to call police,” said Chief Taylor.

He urges all residents to never leave your keys in the car, or unlocked.

“(Thieves) they usually don’t like to work hard, that’s where they’re stealing,” Chief Taylor said. “So they’re gonna take the easy way out, they’re looking for vehicles that are open, take things out of the vehicles, or take the vehicles if the keys are still in it.”

“I’m just glad I could help out, she keeps calling me a hero- I probably am the boy’s hero, but I don’t feel like a hero. Anybody could have come across the car. And I know what it’s like, I had a 4-wheeler stolen from my own when I was younger, so I know what it’s like to have something taken from you,” Frith said.

“Just from the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” said the Quinn family. “We offered him a cash reward, but he won’t accept it- he was so humble. Thank you to everyone who shared and cared, and the police, thank you to everyone.”

Police and deputies are still working to track down the person who stole the car.

