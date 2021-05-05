Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

‘You’ll never be white’: Driver goes on racist rant against deputy during traffic stop

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California driver, apparently angered by a traffic stop, was caught on camera insulting the deputy who pulled her over by calling him “murderer” and “Mexican racist.”

When a driver faced a traffic stop, it took less than 14 seconds before she reportedly began insulting the deputy who pulled her over. Video of the stop reveals that she called the deputy “murderer” and “Mexican racist” and told him, “You’re always going to be a Mexican. You’ll never be white.”

The incident happened April 23 in San Dimas, California. The video was taken using a body-worn camera owned by the deputy.

The woman claimed to be a teacher who was taking her son somewhere. She accused the deputy of harassing her, as he wrote her a ticket for using her cell phone while driving. She also reportedly did not have her driver’s license with her.

Jim Wheeler, president of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, says sometimes people get upset when they get a ticket, but this goes too far.

“We take a lot of abuse,” Wheeler said. “Those comments were uncalled for, especially the murderer part. We’re not murderers. Our job is very tough.”

Wheeler praised the deputy for keeping “everything nice and calm” and not raising his voice.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva also praised the deputy, tweeting that he “exemplifies the core values of our department. His demeanor during this traffic stop is just an example of professionalism and patience our deputies have.”

The sheriff’s department isn’t identifying the deputy who took the video. The driver has since filed a harassment complaint, which the department is investigating.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple announced they’re investing $410 million in tech manufacturing facilities across the...
Apple announces additional investment in Sherman tech facility
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday
A Whitesboro family is now putting up cameras at their house after their teenager’s car was...
Facebook post helps Whitesboro family get stolen SUV back
Lamar County Democratic Party Chair staying after his resignation was denied after calling...
Resignation for Lamar County Democratic Party Chair denied
One inmate was taken to the hospital and dozens had to be removed from their cell after the...
Inmates set fire at Bryan County Jail

Latest News

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different...
Friday night NASA rocket launch may be visible across eastern US
Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks at a Change of Command ceremony for the U.S Indo-Pacific Command,...
US sends more warplanes to protect pullout from Afghanistan
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden pushes for his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
COVID: Turning the corner with fewer cases
A Tennessee lawmaker's explanation about the "3/5th Compromise" is drawing attacks. (Source:...
Tenn. lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery