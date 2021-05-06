Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation

By Andrew Scheinthal
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of attacking an out-of-town couple on vacation, and the violent confrontation was captured on video surveillance.

Angela Dill and Joshua Clarkson of New Hampshire were in Miami Beach when investigators said 36-year-old Michael Albert attacked them in broad daylight.

“We walked into mayhem, pretty much,” Dill said. “Blood was everywhere.”

The beating happened on a busy Collins Avenue in the resort city.

“We were walking up the street like laughing, having the best day, beautiful day, beautiful week. And then all of a sudden, a guy came off the bench and started punching Josh,” Dill said.

The couple was treated at a hospital before leaving Florida.

Mitch Novick’s cameras captured the attack. He says he has closed his South Beach hotel because of frequent crimes in the area.

“I advise my clients, guests of decades, to find alternative vacation destinations,” Novick said.

The couple shares the same sentiment.

“I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been to Thailand, Qatar, Belize, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, all the cities,” Dill said. “That was the scariest thing I’ve ever dealt with.”

Police haven’t revealed what motivated the suspect to attack the couple.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple announced they’re investing $410 million in tech manufacturing facilities across the...
Apple announces additional investment in Sherman tech facility
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday
A Whitesboro family is now putting up cameras at their house after their teenager’s car was...
Facebook post helps Whitesboro family get stolen SUV back
Lamar County Democratic Party Chair staying after his resignation was denied after calling...
Resignation for Lamar County Democratic Party Chair denied
One inmate was taken to the hospital and dozens had to be removed from their cell after the...
Inmates set fire at Bryan County Jail

Latest News

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different...
Friday night NASA rocket launch may be visible across eastern US
Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks at a Change of Command ceremony for the U.S Indo-Pacific Command,...
US sends more warplanes to protect pullout from Afghanistan
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden pushes for his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
COVID: Turning the corner with fewer cases
A Tennessee lawmaker's explanation about the "3/5th Compromise" is drawing attacks. (Source:...
Tenn. lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery