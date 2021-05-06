Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

CDC sets rules for trial cruises with volunteer passengers

The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in a Wednesday, May 20,...
The Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, in a Wednesday, May 20, 2020, file photo, in Miami. Cruise lines can soon begin trial voyages in U.S. waters. They'll have to carry some volunteer passengers, who will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing while on board. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave ship operators final technical guidelines Wednesday, May 5, 2021 for the trial runs.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Cruise lines can soon begin trial voyages in U.S. waters with volunteer passengers helping test whether the ships can sail safely during a pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave ship operators final technical guidelines Wednesday for the trial runs. The CDC action is a step toward resuming cruises in U.S. waters, possibly by July, for the first time since March 2020.

A spokeswoman for the cruise industry’s trade group said the group was reviewing the CDC instructions.

Each practice cruise — they’ll run two to seven days — must have enough passengers to meet at least 10% of the ship’s capacity. Volunteers must be 18 or older and either fully vaccinated or free of medical conditions that would put them at high risk for severe COVID-19.

The ship operator must tell passengers that they are simulating untested safety measures “and that sailing during a pandemic is an inherently risky activity,” the CDC guidelines state.

Passengers must be examined for COVID-19 symptoms before and after the trip, and at least 75% must be tested at the end.

Restrictions on board will include face masks and social distancing. The CDC will allow guided shore excursions — no wandering about on their own — if tour operators follow certain standards.

Ships must make at least one practice run before resuming regular cruises in U.S. waters, although operators will be able to avoid the requirement if they vouch that 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple announced they’re investing $410 million in tech manufacturing facilities across the...
Apple announces additional investment in Sherman tech facility
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday
A Whitesboro family is now putting up cameras at their house after their teenager’s car was...
Facebook post helps Whitesboro family get stolen SUV back
Lamar County Democratic Party Chair staying after his resignation was denied after calling...
Resignation for Lamar County Democratic Party Chair denied
One inmate was taken to the hospital and dozens had to be removed from their cell after the...
Inmates set fire at Bryan County Jail

Latest News

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different...
Friday night NASA rocket launch may be visible across eastern US
Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks at a Change of Command ceremony for the U.S Indo-Pacific Command,...
US sends more warplanes to protect pullout from Afghanistan
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden pushes for his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold
COVID: Turning the corner with fewer cases
A Tennessee lawmaker's explanation about the "3/5th Compromise" is drawing attacks. (Source:...
Tenn. lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery