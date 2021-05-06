Congressman condemns Texas Democratic Party over social media post

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - After Gary O’Connor’s resignation was denied by the Lamar County Democratic Party, District 4 Texas Congressman, Pat Fallon announced on Wednesday the House resolution condemning the entire Democratic Party of Texas for refusing to denounce Racism…

All Congressman Fallon wants is for the conservatives and liberals to be treated equally.

Fallon tells News 12 he feels, if it was a conservative that made the remake the outcome on this subject would be completely different.

“I mean at some point we have to draw a line in the sand and say no more, the republican party and true conservatives don’t tolerate racism or bigotry in any form and we need to call it out right now the democratic party of texas is proving that if they didn’t have double standards they wouldn’t have no standards at all,” Fallon said.

Fallon wants the U.S House of Representatives to pass a resolution condemning the entire democratic party of Texas for refusing to denounce racism after the Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman remarked on Facebook that South Carolina Senator, Tim Scott, is an “oreo with no principles” after Senator Scott gave the rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress.

O’Connor’s post has since been deleted.

“We can’t let this stand, somebody has to be held accountable, we condemn racism as a society, we need to hold those people in account when they violate, I think is a really widely accepted standards and so I immediately called on Mr. O’Connor to resign,” Fallon said.

O’Connor has made a public apology to Mr. Scott and put in his resignation to which the Lamar County Democratic Party denied on Tuesday, so O’Connor will stay on as The Lamar County Chairman.

Grayson County Democratic Party Chairman, Glen Melancon, agrees that O’Connor shouldn’t resign.

“That is the decision for his community to make so I will leave it up to them on what he does with them,” Melancon said.

But instead, Meloncon feels Fallon should be the one to step down, because when he was state senator he supported things like preventing the removal of statues honoring confederates.

“A resignation is in order, Mr. Fallon needs to resign for his persistent racist voting and stances on public policy issues,” Melancon said.

The Texas Democrats put out a statement saying that O’Connor’s remarks were a mistake and that he has profusely apologized and taken responsibility for.

They do not want O’Connor to resign.

Senator Scott visits Texas later this week.

So far three members, all from Texas, have signed on to the resolution, and Fallon is hoping for more as the talk continues.

You can find Fallon’s full statement below.

RESOLUTION:

Condemning the Texas Democratic Party for refusing to denounce racism.

Whereas racism is wholly antithetical to the principles of the United States and should not be harbored or defended by any political party, entity, or leader in the United States of America;

Whereas the Texas Democratic Party’s platform claims the party believes in ’'freedom . . . from discrimination based on race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, or any other improper grounds’';

Whereas the Chairman for the Lamar County Democratic Party of Texas, Gary O’Connor, posted a defamatory and racist remark against Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina on Facebook, in which he referred to the Senator from South Carolina as an ’'oreo’';

Whereas the term ’'oreo’' is a well-documented ethnic slur used against people of color;

Whereas after multiple opportunities and repeated calls to censure or ask O’Connor to resign, the Democratic Party of Texas has refused to discipline O’Connor or revoke his chairmanship; and

Whereas the Democratic Party of Texas has refused to condemn or respond to the racist remark despite numerous opportunities and repeated calls to do so: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) condemns racism in any form;

(2) condemns the racist remarks made by Lamar County Democratic Chairman Gary O’Connor against Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina; and

(3) condemns the Texas Democratic Party’s refusal to condemn the racist remark made by its Lamar County Chair.

