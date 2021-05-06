Denison churches celebrate National Day of Prayer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The United States recognizes the first Thursday of May as a National Day of Prayer. Churches gathered to pray for the wellbeing of our nation including right here in Texoma. Denison people of all denominations gathered at several churches this afternoon.

The National Day of Prayer started 70 years ago as a way for all denominations to stop and pray for the country. The day is celebrated by praying for the seven centers of influence in the U.S.: government, military, media, business, education, church and family.

“One of the ways God communicates with us, through his word and in prayer and he wants us to draw closer to him,” said Susan Simms, member of Parkside Baptist Church in Denison.

Simms was excited to take part in their day of prayer this year.

“It’s very encouraging and it reminds me that there’s a lot more of us that love God and are praying,” said Simms.

Pastor of Parkside Baptist, Jeff Humphrey said it’s important to pray for the seven centers of influence because of their impact on our nation.

“There are certain communities that take it a little more seriously or are more active in it. Denison has always been strong. In fact in years past the judge has hosted this down at Waterloo Lake, but because of COVID protocols this year that was not wise to do,” said Humphrey.

This year Parkside Baptist, Mt. Olive Baptist and Park Avenue Church of Christ held prayer events at their Denison churches.

“We don’t pray for our leaders because they do things like we think they should or they do things the way we voted. We pray for our leaders because God called us to. And that’s true for our government leaders, but our leaders in all those pillars,” said Humphrey.

The day of prayer began in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, signed by President Harry S. Truman.

“I believe we should be praying for our country every day because there is great need,” said Simms.

Learn more about National Day of Prayer here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.