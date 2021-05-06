Different factors determine when, how Grayson Co. cities deploy emergency signals

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The city of Van Alstyne activated their emergency sirens during Monday night’s storms alerting people to take cover, but cities like Sherman and Denison did not.

That’s because there are different factors the individual cities use to determine whether or not to deploy an emergency signal. They also use different methods.

“Our’s are not tornado sirens, they’re warning sirens,” said Van Alstyne Police Chief Tim Barnes. “We never know if the rotation is going to turn into a tornado on the ground or not, so we always air on the side of caution.”

In Van Alstyne winds have to be going or exceed 60 mph, hail has to be larger than one inch or there has to be rotation or a tornado on the ground.

“There was some rotation out west and it was heading this way and it fit the parameters to activate the warning so we did,” Barnes said. “When there’s a possibility that there’s going to be damage we set it off.”

You’ll hear sirens in Van Alstyne, but will not receive a call or text when severe weather arrives. But Barnes says to seek shelter well before any severe weather arrives.

That’s exactly what Bob Douglas, who lives in Van Alstyne did.

“We were in the cellar when we heard the sirens go off and I just figured there was as tornado in the area,” Douglas said. “I called dispatch and asked them if there was a tornado sighted in the area, if there was a watch that had turned into a warning.”

Denison uses an outdoor siren system. There are five sirens set up throughout the city that set off for tornado warnings, winds over 70 mph, hail 1 1/2 inches or larger or if deployed storm spotters report a tornado nearby.

Sherman uses the CodeRed weather warning system. It matches street addresses with telephone numbers for homes and businesses through public databases and sends alerts to those registered in the CodeRed database if a severe weather warning is issued by the national weather service.

But no matter where you live Barnes said plan ahead as all of Texoma heads into tornado season.

“Heed note because it can happen,” Barnes said. “I wouldn’t wait until it’s on the ground when you’re trying to get shelter.”

