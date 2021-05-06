Durant wins 5A girls golf state title

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Lady Lions golf team won the class 5A state championship, which was held at Chickasaw Pointe golf club in Kingston. Durant ended the two-day event with a total score of 678, winning by 16 strokes.

Durant golfer Mikaela Karanja would take 1st place as an individual as well, shooting a 70 in round 1, and a 73 in round 2. This is Durant’s 3rd team state title, and their 2nd in a row.

“These young ladies worked so hard, we started in January, and never really took a day off,” said Durant head coach Tanner Dupree. “They pushed themselves to the limits everyday, they’re very coachable, they do what they’re told to do, plus some. They’ve earned this state championship. It’s a great reward for them.”

“I’ve been working on a lot of things, and they all just came together at the right time,” said Durant golfer Mikaela Karanja. “It just kind of clicked. Everything was good.”

