Grayson Softball ready to host regionals

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings softball team will host an eight team regional beginning on Thursday.

It’s a big weekend at Grayson College. The softball team is hosting the NJCAA Region Five North tournament. The Lady Vikings will be the number one seed.

In preparation for the big event, they are bringing in additional seating, adding elements to their facilities and even bringing some food trucks.

Eight college softball teams will be in town. Grayson goes in as the top seed and will play at 5pm on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.