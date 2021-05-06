Grayson’s Stark signs with Oklahoma Christian

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson softball standout Cheyenne Stark will continue her playing career at Oklahoma Christian University. Stark has been great behind the plate for the Lady Vikings, and she is excited to continue her career with the Lady Eagles.

“As soon as I set foot on campus, I felt like family,” said Stark. “I instantly loved the coaches and the program. I loved how they are competitive and what their goals and ambitions are.”

