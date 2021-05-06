Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

The Windy Fri-Sat.

Unsettled weather Sunday-Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Tom Miller
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure continue to build across Texoma today with a low pressure system out to our west. This will give us windy conditions this afternoon into Sunday. Our next storms system will arrive late Sunday into Monday, cold front that will stall out over the area Monday into Tuesday. This will give us a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Wednesday with heavy rainfall possible Tuesday. At this time it looks like most of the storms should stay below severe limits.

Forecast:

Today, sunny and windy, high near 80, SE 15-25

Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy, low 60, SSE 10-20

Saturday, partly cloudy and very windy, high 83, S. 25-35

Sunday, partly cloudy, 40% showers/t-storms, S/N 15-25, 67/81

Monday, partly cloudy, 30% showers, NE 5-15, 54/70

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, 60% rain/t-storms, N. 5-15, 57/66

Wednesday, partly cloudy, 30% am showers, NE 15-25, 54/68

Thursday, sunny, SE 5-15, 50/73

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

Eight adult hybrid cats were seized Thursday from Jeff Lowe’s property in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Feds seize big cats from Tiger King Park in Thackerville
The City of Sherman has announced that there's a contract to sell the midway mall on Texoma...
Midway Mall could see a new life
Jeremy Lewis
Ada manhunt suspect in custody
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday
Apple announced they’re investing $410 million in tech manufacturing facilities across the...
Apple announces additional investment in Sherman tech facility

Latest News

Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley
KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow
Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma