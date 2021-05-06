The Windy Fri-Sat.

High pressure continue to build across Texoma today with a low pressure system out to our west. This will give us windy conditions this afternoon into Sunday. Our next storms system will arrive late Sunday into Monday, cold front that will stall out over the area Monday into Tuesday. This will give us a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Wednesday with heavy rainfall possible Tuesday. At this time it looks like most of the storms should stay below severe limits.

Forecast:

Today, sunny and windy, high near 80, SE 15-25

Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy, low 60, SSE 10-20

Saturday, partly cloudy and very windy, high 83, S. 25-35

Sunday, partly cloudy, 40% showers/t-storms, S/N 15-25, 67/81

Monday, partly cloudy, 30% showers, NE 5-15, 54/70

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, 60% rain/t-storms, N. 5-15, 57/66

Wednesday, partly cloudy, 30% am showers, NE 15-25, 54/68

Thursday, sunny, SE 5-15, 50/73

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority