NORMAN, Okla. (KXII) - The Plainview Lady Indians won the class 3A state championship, which was held in Norman.

Plainview had a two-day score of 628, winning by 10 strokes. This is Plainview’s 5th girls golf state title, and their 4th in a row.

The Dickson Lady Comets finished in 8th as a team.

