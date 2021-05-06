Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Texas Senate advances bill allowing handguns without license

(Source: WMBF News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas would allow people to carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it, under a measure approved by the state Senate on Wednesday.

Texas already has some of the loosest gun laws in the country and has more than 1.6 million handgun license holders.

State lawmakers have gradually reduced classroom and training instruction needed to get one over the last decade.

The bill pushed by the Legislature’s Republican majority would eliminate the handgun license requirement despite objections from law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple announced they’re investing $410 million in tech manufacturing facilities across the...
Apple announces additional investment in Sherman tech facility
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday
A Whitesboro family is now putting up cameras at their house after their teenager’s car was...
Facebook post helps Whitesboro family get stolen SUV back
Lamar County Democratic Party Chair staying after his resignation was denied after calling...
Resignation for Lamar County Democratic Party Chair denied
One inmate was taken to the hospital and dozens had to be removed from their cell after the...
Inmates set fire at Bryan County Jail

Latest News

Texas Republicans pushing abortion ban after 6 weeks
Congressman Fallon announces to the House resolution after Lamar County Democratic Party denies...
Congressman condemns Texas Democratic Party over social media post
Different factors determine when, how Grayson Co. cities deploy emergency alerts.
Different factors determine when, how Grayson Co. cities deploy emergency signals
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday