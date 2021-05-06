Texoma Local
Tom Bean officially name AD, head football coach

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The Tom Bean Tomcats have officially hired a new athletic director and head football coach.

Softball coach Lance Cherry is now the athletic director. The Tomcats also promoted Aaron Whitmire to head football coach.

Cherry replaces Wes Chapman who stepped down a few weeks ago. Chapman was the boys basketball coach as well. The Tomcats now make their head softball coach the athletic director.

Whitmire takes over as the head football coach. He was an assistant coach previously with the Tom Cats.

