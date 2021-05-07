Ada manhunt suspect in custody

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The subject of a multi-agency manhunt in Ada Thursday surrendered to authorities Friday.

City spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher said police were called Thursday about a possible hostage situation about a woman being held against her will at the Rolling Hills Apartments off Kerr Lab Road in Ada.

Bratcher said when officer arrived the suspect, Jeremy Lewis, had fled on foot after assaulting the woman who lived at the apartment. Neighbors told News 12 Thursday as soon as police got on the scene, the man jumped off the balcony of his apartment and ran into the woods.

“Members of APD, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputies, Light Horse PD, OHP, OSBI and U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force set up a containment perimeter,” Bratcher said. “OHP deployed their helicopter as well.”

Bratcher said police learned that the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force was in Ada attempting to locate Lewis on felony warrants.

An exhaustive search took place over the next several hours. Law Enforcement ended the search of the wooded area, as Officers had not found Lewis. Members of Law Enforcement left the wooded area with the belief that Lewis had likely gotten out of the woods and left the area. Law Enforcement members continued the task of finding Lewis.

After searching a wooded area near the apartments for several hours, law enforcement received information that Lewis was possibly in a house on East 14th Street, east of Mississippi Avenue and confirmed that Lewis was in the house.

“Law enforcement set up a containment perimeter and Light Horse’s Tactical Unit was deployed. Lewis was in a house with other individuals who were held and unable to leave the house,” Bratcher said. “After a period of time, officers were able to get Lewis to surrender. No injuries were sustained during the arrest.”

Bratcher said the Ada Police Department extends its thanks to the Chickasaw Nation Light Horse P.D., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force.

“Without this multi-agency team, the outcome may well have been tragic,” Bratcher said.

