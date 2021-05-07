Midway Mall could see a new life

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman has announced that there’s a contract to sell the midway mall on Texoma Parkway.

It could begin to see a new life as soon as this summer, and city officials want to know what you want to see happen next.

“I think we’d like to see a bigger variety of restaurants,” said Sherman resident Brad Litz.

Shermanite Diana Martinez said she’d like to see “More clothing stores, maybe some entertainment for kids.”

“I would want more stores, that allow us to buy the things we can get in Dallas,” said Johnny Burnside of Sherman.

Right in between HWY 82 and 75 sits The Midway Mall.

Built in the 1980s, it was the place to be- according to those who remember it.

“Once upon a time, this mall was the crown jewel of Grayson County,” said city spokesperson Nate Strauch. “This was the place you came to shop, this was the place you came to hangout.”

Burnside says he remembers going to the Midway Mall often.

“This whole mall was packed,” Burnside recalls. “You’d have to park way out there to get in, every store was hopping and busy it was the place to come to.”

But he agrees the times have changed, with the addition of U-S 75 and the Sherman Town Center. These days the 660,000 square foot property has stood, practically empty, and now, realtors are looking for new stores to bring it back to life.

“If they bring good stuff into this mall, it could be successful. Because everything is already moving north from Dallas, so why wouldn’t it be successful?” Burnside said. “There’s enough people up here- and more coming.”

“It’s just a matter of how can we take what’s already here, take the assets that are already on the ground and kind of re-imagine them, rethink them, into something that will serve this entire area in the future” Strauch said.

According to Grayson County Appraisal records, the property is worth about $1.5 million on the tax rolls. As of Thursday, the mall is no longer listed for sale.

“Very sad, it’s like a part of our childhood- it’s like oh no we’re getting older,” Burnside. “I would love to see it come back. It’d be like ‘we’re back!”

